Motorcyclist killed, driver injured in Cocoa crash

iStock/vtwinpixel

COCOA, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed and another driver was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Cocoa, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 9 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Highland Drive.

According to Cocoa police, the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on U.S. 1 at a high rate of speed. The other driver tried to cross U.S. 1 from West Highland Drive when he was hit by the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was extricated from his car and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still attempting to verify their identities.

U.S. 1 was closed after the crash, but the roadway was later reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

