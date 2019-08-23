Traffic

Construction accident closes I-4 lane in Orlando

Florida Department of Transportation investigates cause

By Mark Lehman - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction accident from work on the I-4 Ultimate project is impacting drivers on Interstate 4.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation said a beam was damaged by the subcontractor of the project.

Early Friday, a left lane remained closed on westbound I-4 near Ivanhoe Boulevard while repairs were being made.

According to FDOT, demolition work was being done when the subcontractor impacted a bridge beam that was scheduled to be removed in a few months.

A spokesman said crews closed the left lane to assess, then a temporary support tower was installed under the damaged area as a precautionary measure.

The westbound lane was scheduled to be reopened Thursday evening, but project leaders said it would remain closed through Friday morning as engineering work was being performed.

FDOT said the bridge will be monitored after the repairs are finished.

An investigation was launched into how the accident occurred and what measures need to be put in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.

