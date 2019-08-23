Construction accident closes I-4 lane in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction accident from work on the I-4 Ultimate project is impacting drivers on Interstate 4.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation said a beam was damaged by the subcontractor of the project.

Early Friday, a left lane remained closed on westbound I-4 near Ivanhoe Boulevard while repairs were being made.

According to FDOT, demolition work was being done when the subcontractor impacted a bridge beam that was scheduled to be removed in a few months.

🚨CONSTRUCTION ALERT🚨: The left lane on WB I-4 is closed near Ivanhoe Blvd as crews work to repair damage underneath a bridge. F-DOT says a subcontractor impacted a support beam early Thursday. We’re live with updates all morning on #News6. pic.twitter.com/4xYvr9FmCA — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) August 23, 2019

Daylight is giving us a better view of the I-4 bridge beam damaged by a subcontractor on Thursday. A large hole is clearly visible. FDOT says the left lane on WB I-4 near Ivanhoe will be closed at least through the morning. https://t.co/kN4P6kkB78 pic.twitter.com/XqTwVQnBY8 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) August 23, 2019

A spokesman said crews closed the left lane to assess, then a temporary support tower was installed under the damaged area as a precautionary measure.

The westbound lane was scheduled to be reopened Thursday evening, but project leaders said it would remain closed through Friday morning as engineering work was being performed.

FDOT said the bridge will be monitored after the repairs are finished.

An investigation was launched into how the accident occurred and what measures need to be put in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.

PREPARE FOR YOUR MORNING DRIVE



WB I-4 at Ivanhoe Blvd

- LEFT LANE CLOSED

- Expect delays

- Add 15-20min to your drive

- @MarkLehman6 has the details #construction #traffic #friday pic.twitter.com/M3Fd4H5pXp — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 23, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.