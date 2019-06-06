Crews close several lanes on section of I-4 after flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you head westbound on Interstate 4 on your way home from work or school, you may want to think of a different route.

Crews have closed several westbound lanes at the Princeton Exit due to flooding.

You can see workers directing traffic around some flooding in the area.

At this time, we do not know when the lanes will be reopened.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

