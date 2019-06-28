Driver critically injured when car slams into tree, transformer in Viera

VIERA, Fla. - A driver was critically injured in an overnight crash in Viera, officials said.
The crash was reported in the 5000 block of Stadium Parkway.
According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, a car crashed into a tree and transformer.
Officials tweeted photos of the crash, showing the car badly damaged and a tree lying across the top of it.
No other details have been released.
Overnight vehicle collision, car v tree/transformer in the 5000 blk of Stadium Pkwy in Viera. One person critically injured. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #Viera #BrevardCounty #Traffic pic.twitter.com/0ohKEDUteg — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) June 28, 2019
