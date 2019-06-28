Traffic

Driver critically injured when car slams into tree, transformer in Viera

Wreck reported in 5000 block of Stadium Parkway

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

VIERA, Fla. - A driver was critically injured in an overnight crash in Viera, officials said.

The crash was reported in the 5000 block of Stadium Parkway.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, a car crashed into a tree and transformer.

Officials tweeted photos of the crash, showing the car badly damaged and a tree lying across the top of it.

No other details have been released.

