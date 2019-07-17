Traffic

Driver flees after pinning pedestrian in Orange County ditch, FHP says

Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman rescued from a ditch early Wednesday in Orange County was apparently struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

Rescue crews were called to Pine Hills Road near State Road 408 around 3 a.m. and found a car and the woman in a ditch. 

More Traffic Headlines

Authorities initially thought the woman was riding in the car but now believe she was a pedestrian struck by the vehicle. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said the car came off the S.R. 408 exit ramp, hit the woman and crashed. The driver fled the scene, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.