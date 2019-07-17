Driver flees after pinning pedestrian in Orange County ditch, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman rescued from a ditch early Wednesday in Orange County was apparently struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

Rescue crews were called to Pine Hills Road near State Road 408 around 3 a.m. and found a car and the woman in a ditch.

Authorities initially thought the woman was riding in the car but now believe she was a pedestrian struck by the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the car came off the S.R. 408 exit ramp, hit the woman and crashed. The driver fled the scene, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details have been released.

A pedestrian hit by a car, pinned in a ditch, and then the driver takes off. We’re live with latest this morning @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/0VcGw2OLoe — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.