Driver found dead after car crashes into Orange County pond

A fatal crash is investigated in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was found dead Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into an Orange County pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:10 a.m. on Landstar Boulevard near Misley Drive, south of State Road 417.

Troopers said the vehicle traveled into the pond, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of Landstar are closed in the area.

No other details have been released.

