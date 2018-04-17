Woman, teen killed in crash with dump truck in Orange County, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman and a teenage girl were killed early Tuesday when a car struck a dump truck in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 4 a.m. on John Young Parkway near Sand Lake Road. Northbound JYP was closed from Equity Row to Sand Lake Road, but the road was reopened around 7:15 a.m.

The FHP said the woman was driving a 2009 Honda Civic north on JYP when she veered into the right lane and rear-ended the truck, which was parked partially in the turn lane and on the right shoulder.

The woman and teen, whose names and ages have not been released, were taken to hospitals, where they died, troopers said.

The truck was unoccupied and loaded with asphalt, the FHP said. There's construction in the area, but it's not known why the truck was partially parked on the road.

The crash is under investigation.

UPDATE: This is now a double fatal crash. #Troopers say an adult female driver and teen female passenger have died from this crash



NB John Young Pkwy x Sand Lake Rd



Use Southpark Cir as your alternate to get around this fatal crash pic.twitter.com/DjtfE7LU87 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) April 17, 2018

RIGHT NOW: Traffic homicide investigators taking pictures of what’s left of the car involved in fatal accident on JYP & Sand Lake RD. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/6BPtDP1ZZo — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 17, 2018

BREAKING: Accident on S JYP & Equity Row involving a car and a dump truck. NB lanes blocked off to drivers. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/FreYGVYfc6 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 17, 2018

