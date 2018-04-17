Traffic

Woman, teen killed in crash with dump truck in Orange County, FHP says

Fatal crash investigated on John Young Parkway near Sand Lake Road

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman and a teenage girl were killed early Tuesday when a car struck a dump truck in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 4 a.m. on John Young Parkway near Sand Lake Road. Northbound JYP was closed from Equity Row to Sand Lake Road, but the road was reopened around 7:15 a.m.

The FHP said the woman was driving a 2009 Honda Civic north on JYP when she veered into the right lane and rear-ended the truck, which was parked partially in the turn lane and on the right shoulder.

The woman and teen, whose names and ages have not been released, were taken to hospitals, where they died, troopers said.

The truck was unoccupied and loaded with asphalt, the FHP said. There's construction in the area, but it's not known why the truck was partially parked on the road.

The crash is under investigation.

