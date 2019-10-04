2 dead when Mercedes slams into car on Orange Blossom Trail

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were killed and a woman was injured early Friday when a Mercedes rammed into their car on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail between Central Florida Parkway and Taft Vineland Road, south of Orlando. OBT was closed in the area, but northbound lanes were reopened about four hours later.

FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said the 2007 Mercedes SUV was speeding down OBT when it crashed into the back of a 2013 Toyota Camry near Taft Vineland Road.

The driver of the Camry, a 28-year-old Kissimmee man, and another man who was in the car were killed in the crash, the FHP said. A woman in the car was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to troopers.

The driver of the Mercedes, Michael Plattner, 33, of Kissimmee, ran away after the crash but was located by an Orange County sheriff's K-9, according to Montes. He was detained and charges are pending against him, officials said. Alcohol tests are pending, the FHP said.

A passenger in the Mercedes, a 28-year-old Kissimmee woman, was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP.

Drivers headed north can take Central Florida Parkway west as a detour. Southbound motorists can take Sand Lake Road to John Young Parkway.

