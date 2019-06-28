1 dead in fiery crash on SR 417 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed Friday morning in a fiery crash on State Road 417 near Curry Ford Road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:45 a.m. on southbound S.R. 417, south of Curry Ford Road.
Southbound S.R. 417 was closed in the area, but two lanes reopened just after 7 a.m.
The FHP said a vehicle ran into the back of a truck pulling a trailer. The vehicle caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
No one else was injured.
No other details have been released.
