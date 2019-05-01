Traffic

Fatal crash closes SR 50 in Clermont

Westbound lanes shut down near Bloxam Avenue

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

CLERMONT, Fla. - A fatal crash has forced officials to close State Road 50 in Clermont.

The wreck was reported Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of S.R. 50 near Bloxam Avenue.

All westbound lanes of S.R. 50 are closed in the area and two eastbound lanes are open.

"Please avoid area at this time," police tweeted.

