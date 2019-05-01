Fatal crash closes SR 50 in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - A fatal crash has forced officials to close State Road 50 in Clermont.

The wreck was reported Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of S.R. 50 near Bloxam Avenue.

All westbound lanes of S.R. 50 are closed in the area and two eastbound lanes are open.

"Please avoid area at this time," police tweeted.

TRAFFIC ALERT:



Due to a traffic fatality, the Westbound lanes of SR 50 near the intersection of Bloxam Avenue will be shut down for approximately three hours. Please avoid area at this time. — Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) May 1, 2019

