Good Samaritan struck, killed changing tire along I-4 in Volusia

DELTONA, Fla. - A good Samaritan was struck and killed along Interstate 4 in Volusia County early Monday while helping change a tire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said Edward Keene, 41, of Orlando, died in the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. on I-4 east near the Dirksen Drive Exit in Deltona.

Troopers said Keene stopped on the right shoulder of I-4 to help someone change a tire.

Keene was struck by a Chrysler 300 driven by Fabian Anthony Thomas, 37, of Lakeland, according to the FHP. Keene was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Thomas drove off after striking Keene, but a Volusia County sheriff's deputy spotted him removing his license plate at a RaceTrac gas station and placing his damaged bumper along some nearby woods.

Fabian Thomas.

Thomas told authorities that the damage to his car was from a tire blowout, according to the FHP.

Thomas was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

