FDOT: SR 50 remains closed at I-4 on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Road 50 will remain closed at least for another day at I-4 as Florida Department of Transportation officials conduct more inspections after cracks were found over the weekend.

Colonial Drive was closed from Orange Avenue to Hughey Avenue on Sunday.

FDOT communications manager Steve Olson said the closure is in response to several cracks found by engineers on a pier underneath a new section of the bridge a few weeks ago, when the bridge was set to open.

Olson said the intersection will remain closed throughout the day Tuesday for final inspection.

"The additional supporting structure is in place," Olson said. "It is undergoing final inspection, modification and final approval steps. The engineering team will utilize the remainder of Tuesday to complete its work. State Road 50 will remain closed while this occurs."

The closure is related to I-4 Ultimate, a nearly seven-year project that's overhauling a 21-mile stretch of I-4 through Central Florida. Typically, though, closures are overnight, but Colonial Drive will remain closed all day Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Drivers are being detoured through downtown via Robinson and Livingston streets.

