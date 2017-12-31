Traffic

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash involving semitruck

Troopers: Crash took place near Orange Ave., Town Center Blvd.

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
Headline Goes Here

ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in an Orange County crash involving a semitruck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash took place at 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard.

More Traffic Headlines

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. Troopers did not say whether the driver of the truck was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.