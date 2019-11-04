'Hope it wasn't Popeyes:' Big rig hauling chicken catches fire

A tractor-trailer catches fire in the Florida Turnpike.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tractor-trailer hauling chicken caught fire Monday morning, forcing officials to close the Florida Turnpike in Orange County.

The fire broke out in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near State Road 429. Two northbound lanes were later reopened.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted, " Hope it wasn't @PopeyesChicken."

#UPDATE & #Photo from 6:05 am Tractor trailer fire on northbound @fl511_turnpike, north of State Road 429: 2 northbound lanes are open while crews clear the debris. The truck was carrying frozen chicken. Hope it wasn't @PopeyesChicken pic.twitter.com/Dl5Wink7pA — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 4, 2019

