'Hope it wasn't Popeyes:' Big rig hauling chicken catches fire

Vehicle fire closes Florida Turnpike near SR 429 in Orange County

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A tractor-trailer catches fire in the Florida Turnpike.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tractor-trailer hauling chicken caught fire Monday morning, forcing officials to close the Florida Turnpike in Orange County.

The fire broke out in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near State Road 429. Two northbound lanes were later reopened.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted, " Hope it wasn't @PopeyesChicken."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.