I-4 construction brings another new shift for drivers

MAITLAND, Fla. - Another big change is now in place for thousands of drivers on Interstate 4.

Crews shut down I-4 in Maitland on Sunday night to switch a big stretch of the highway to a new set of lanes.

Lanes shifted to their new and permanent configuration on I-4 from Maitland Boulevard to Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs.

Crews also made ramp changes at Maitland Boulevard and State Road 436.

Drivers headed east will have to merge much earlier than before.

The construction is part of the I-4 Ultimate project, a 21-mile overhaul of the interstate through Central Florida.

The Department of Transportation said drivers should be on alert due to the changes.



