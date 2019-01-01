Man, 61, struck, killed while standing in Marion County road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 61-year-old Ocala man, who troopers say was standing or walking in a road, was struck and killed Monday night in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:50 p.m. on U.S. 441 near NW 42 Street.

The FHP said Gary D. Allen was standing or walking in the inside lane of U.S. 441 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 62-year-old Reddick man.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver was not injured.

It's not known why Allen was in the road.

An investigation is ongoing.

