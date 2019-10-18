Driver flees from scene after looking at teen he killed, troopers say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver got out of his vehicle and looked at the two teenage girls he struck, one fatally, before he got back in his Ford and fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hannah Brown, 14, a 14-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were walking east in the westbound land of County Road 346 in Micanopy Wednesday around 9 p.m. when a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound veered into the westbound lane and hit the two girls from behind, records show.

Troopers said the driver got out of his vehicle briefly but then fled after he saw the two injured girls.

Brown died at the scene and the other girl is in critical condition. The boy was not injured.

Witnesses described the driver as being in his 30s, having dirty blonde hair and wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

His vehicle was a 1990s Ford truck or Bronco that is possibly gray. It would be missing part of the front grill and the entire left mirror as a result of the crash, troopers said.

The man is believed to have fled west on County Road 346 toward U.S. 441 after the fatal crash, according to authorities.

A friend of Brown's told WJXT that she was loving, caring person.

"If someone needed it, she’d be there and you could always count on her," the friend said. "She will be missed. I was really close to her. I even accepted her as family. I’d be there for her. She would always be there for me."

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 386-754-6281 or 1-800-387-1290.

