Motorcyclist, 24, dies after slamming into semi on I-95, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old Rockledge man died early Sunday when his motorcycle collided with a semi truck on I-95 near Cocoa, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report said that the crash happened around 1 a.m., just south of State Road 520, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on I-95 when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle struck the back of the semi, Florida Today reported. The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene, the report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

