Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash in which one person was killed in Orange County.

Three cars were speeding on Eastbound State Road 408 at 4:55 a.m. when one of the cars lost control hitting a cement pillar under a bridge, according to the FHP crash report.

Anthony Sanchez, 33, of Hollywood, was thrown out of the car and into the left eastbound lane, according to officials.

Another car driving the same direction tried to avoid Sanchez by swerving but was unable to avoid him and hit Sanchez, troopers said. The driver then sideswiped another vehicle causing no injuries.

A 27-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

The drivers in the other vehicles were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

