Orlando man ejected, killed in rollover crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Ryan Schroeder died in the crash, which happened around 9:55 p.m. on State Road 414 near Hiawassee Road.

Troopers said Schroeder was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy west on S.R. 414 when he collided with a guardrail, causing the vehicle to travel across exit lanes before overturning.

Schroeder, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected in the crash, the FHP said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, troopers said.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the FHP.

