Orlando man riding dirt bike struck by car, killed

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man riding a dirt bike was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Narcoossee Road at Eagle Creek Court.

According to the FHP, the Kawasaki dirt bike, which doesn't have headlights, was traveling north on Narcoossee when the driver made a left turn in front of a 2007 Ford four-door. The front of the Ford, driven by a 65-year-old St. Cloud man, struck the bike, troopers said.

The dirt bike rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

No charges have been filed, according to the FHP.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.