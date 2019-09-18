Traffic

Overturned RV slows I-4 near Maitland Boulevard

Crash causes backup on I-4 west

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

MAITLAND, Fla. - An RV overturned on I-4 Wednesday morning near Maitland Boulevard, causing a backup for drivers during the morning commute.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. on westbound I-4. Only one lane of the interstate is open in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

