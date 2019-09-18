Overturned RV slows I-4 near Maitland Boulevard

MAITLAND, Fla. - An RV overturned on I-4 Wednesday morning near Maitland Boulevard, causing a backup for drivers during the morning commute.
The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. on westbound I-4. Only one lane of the interstate is open in the area.
[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]
Details about the crash have not been released.
MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT!
WB I-4 at Maitland Blvd
- RV on side
- ONLY right lane open
- Crews on scene pic.twitter.com/Vizuuwkj7d — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 18, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.