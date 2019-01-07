Pastor speaks of healing after I-75 crash kills 5 children in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A pastor from Louisiana spoke about healing and his gratitude to the Gainesville, Florida, community following a fiery crash on Interstate 75 that killed five children who were heading to Disney World in a church van.

Eric Descant, pastor at Avoyelles House of Mercy Pentecostal church in Marksville, Louisiana, lost his 10-year-old granddaughter, Brienna Descant, in the Thursday crash that also injured his wife, Karen. Two tractor-trailer truck drivers were also killed.

The Gainesville Sun reported Descant joined The Pentecostals of Gainesville for a "Night of Healing" in solidarity with his church.

Seven members of Descant's church were injured. The pastor said church members in Gainesville provided food and hotel rooms for affected families and paid airfare for an injured boy who was released from the hospital.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.