Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in front of Orange County school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A driver was arrested Thursday morning in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was found dead in front of an Orange County school, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Walnert Charles, 46, of Orlando, was arrested in connection with the crash, which was reported at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Oak Ridge Road at Shelburn Court near Oak Ridge High School.

The FHP said the pedestrian was found in the middle of the road and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified, according to troopers.

The FHP said the man was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a 2000 Toyota pickup truck. Troopers said Charles was driving the pickup and made contact with a witness and left the scene.

The witness provided Charles' tag number to troopers, who located the pickup at his home, officials said. Charles was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.