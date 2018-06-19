Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday while crossing a street in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man, who has not been identified by authorities, walked into the direct path of a 2001 Ford Explorer on Orange Blossom Trail at 36th Street.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, the FHP said.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Orlando woman, was not hurt, troopers said.

