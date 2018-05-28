1 killed in possible wrong-way crash on I-4 in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Interstate 4 was shut down early Monday after a fatal crash that police say may have been caused by a wrong-way driver.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near South Street.

Orlando police said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash was a head-on collision and it's possible that one of the drivers was heading in the wrong direction on the interstate.

I-4 eastbound was shut down at Kaley Street while traffic homicide investigators were called to the scene. The highway reopened just before 7 a.m.

