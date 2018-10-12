School bus carrying students plunges into Orange County swimming pool

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A school bus carrying students plunged into a backyard swimming pool Friday morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near Willowwood Street and Rushwood Court in Pine Hills.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the bus, carrying nine students to Magnolia School, and a Jeep were involved in a crash. The bus traveled into a yard and through a fence before nosediving into the pool.

Troopers said the Jeep swerved to avoid a dead cat in the road, prompting the bus to drive off the road.

Fire Rescue tweeted that the driver of the Jeep suffered non-serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The bus driver and nine children were not injured, rescue crews said.

Magnolia is a school for children with special needs, officials said. Orange County Public Schools said the students' parents were notified of the crash.

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed the front half of an Orange District Schools bus in the water. A portion of a wooden fence surrounding the yard is broken and lying on the ground.

#trafficalert #crash schoolbus vs Jeep-Willowwood St/Rushmore Ct. 9 children & bus driver NOT INJURED, Female Jeep driver was injured, though not seriously. Nose of the school bus ended up in a swimming pool. Fuel leak in pool, Squad en route for HazMat. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0fdaufouil — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 12, 2018

A hazmat team was called to the home because fuel leaked into the pool, officials said.

No other details have been released.

