2 killed when pickup overturns onto car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed Thursday night when a pickup truck overturned on top of a car in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. on State Road 429 near State Road 50.

The FHP said Thomas Greene, 25, of Apopka, was driving a 2007 Ford pickup north on the entrance ramp from S.R. 50 to northbound S.R. 429 when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled across the northbound lanes of S.R. 429 and overturned onto a 2007 Toyota that was headed south.

The driver of the Toyota, Yordani Mellado Perez, 39, of Apopka, and one of two passengers in the pickup died in the crash, troopers said. The name and age of the passenger who was killed has not been released.

Greene suffered serious injuries and his other passenger was critically injured, according to the FHP. They were both taken to Orlando Health hospital.

The FHP said it's not known if anyone in the pickup was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol tests are pending for Greene, the FHP said.

Charges are pending against Greene, troopers said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: ClickOrlando initially identified Perez as a woman. We regret the error.

