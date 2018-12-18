Traffic

Driver hauling portable toilets killed in crash on SR 520 in Orange County

SR 520 shut down from Maxim Parkway to Taylor Beach Road

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal crash and a spilled load have forced officials to close State Road 520 in east Orange County early Tuesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue said eastbound S.R. 520 is closed from Maxim Parkway to Taylor Beach Road because of the crash, which was reported at 6:20 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Camaro was parked on the south shoulder of eastbound S.R. 520 when a truck hauling portable toilets struck the car from behind.

The truck rolled over, ejecting the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Camaro was uninjured, according to the FHP.

Drivers can use State Road 528 or State Road 50 as alternate routes.

