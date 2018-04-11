Temporary exit from I-4 East onto Fairbanks Avenue opening Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers in Orlando will see another major change Thursday, when construction workers unveil the next move in the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Beginning Thursday morning, drivers traveling I-4 East will have to enter the exit ramp for Fairbanks Avenue two miles earlier.

As part of the giant construction project, Par Street (Exit 86) and Fairbanks Avenue (Exit 87) will combine while road work continues.

Drivers will exit at Par Street, and drive the remaining two miles on an elevated road alongside I-4. The elevated road is being used as a temporary collector access road to make room for additional construction without shutting down needed lanes in the busy near-downtown corridor.

The elevated road will eventually be a permanent part of I-4, and both streets will go back to individual exit ramps.

See a 360-degree view of what the drive is expected to look like while the temporary changes are in place in the video below.

