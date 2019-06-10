Toppled tree blocks Forest City Road in Orange County

LOCKHART, Fla. - Heavy storms knocked down a large tree Monday morning in Orange County, causing a traffic jam.

The tree fell across northbound lanes of Forest City Road near Edgewater Drive. Traffic was backed up in both directions throughout the morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the tree had been in the road since 5:40 a.m. and was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

It's not known if any injuries were reported in connection with the fallen tree.

Tree blocking traffic in both directions on Forest City Rd. near Intersection of Edgewater Dr. @news6wkmg @TrooperSteve_ pic.twitter.com/SfKXLNx1c6 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 10, 2019

