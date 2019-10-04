2 children injured in Viera golf cart crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a golf cart crash in Viera Friday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Lake Andrew and Napolo drives. Two pediatric patients were transported to an area hospital as trauma alerts, the department posted on Twitter.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a golf cart turned on its side in the road.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.