2 pedestrians hurt in hit-and-run in Orlando tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians hurt in Orlando.

The crash happened Thursday night along International Drive and Carrier Drive in the city's tourist district.

Troopers said a driver, possibly in a white SUV, hit the victims and left the scene.

The pedestrians were taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

