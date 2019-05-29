Traffic

Victim airlifted after car crashes into 12-foot trench in Orange County

Fire Rescue extricates victim near SR 528 and Turnpike

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A victim was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a 12-foot trench at a construction site in Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported at 2501 Consulate Drive near State Road 528 and Florida's Turnpike, south of Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the car was surrounded by live power lines, but first responders were able to safely extricate the victim, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No other details have been released.

