Victim airlifted after car crashes into 12-foot trench in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A victim was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a 12-foot trench at a construction site in Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported at 2501 Consulate Drive near State Road 528 and Florida's Turnpike, south of Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the car was surrounded by live power lines, but first responders were able to safely extricate the victim, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No other details have been released.

Overnight #AutoAccident at 2501 Consulate Drive. Car located in approx. 12 foot trench at a construction site. Active power lines surrounding the vehicle & heavy entrapment. Squad crew members were able to safely extricate patient, who was tx via AirCare to ORMC. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 29, 2019

Photo from the construction site of the auto accident. https://t.co/sB4RDZs7t1 pic.twitter.com/Mav9z94P0p — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 29, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.