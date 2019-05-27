Woman, 62, killed in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed while crossing a road early Monday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 1:17 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at 40th Street.

According to the FHP, the woman, whose name has not been released, was walking across OBT when she was struck by a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene after the crash, troopers said.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described as a black SUV with a Florida Gator decal on the top left corner of the back of it.

Anyone with information about the SUV is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.