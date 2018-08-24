Woman killed after being hit by SUV, run over by second vehicle in Orange County

PINE CASTLE, Fla. - A woman was killed early Friday after she was struck by one vehicle and run over by another while crossing a street in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on McCoy Road near Gondola Road in Pine Castle.

According to the FHP, a 48-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2008 Kia SUV west on McCoy Road when he struck the woman, who was not in a crosswalk.

The woman was knocked into the eastbound lanes and was run over by another car, troopers said. The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop, the FHP said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver of the Kia was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the vehicle that did not stop is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.