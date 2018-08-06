These are the most wished-for Airbnb listings in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Anyone who's ever experienced wanderlust has no doubt spent hours scrolling through rental listings while they picture themselves dipping their toes in a private pool or waking up to a view by the water.

Vacationers can do just that at many of the local Airbnb rentals that made the site's list of top wish-listed listings in each Central Florida county.

Among the top contenders are a spacious studio with all the amenities nestled lakeside near downtown Orlando, a Hollywood-themed estate complete with a carousel and a ball pit, and a bona fide man cave located inside an airplane hangar.

Check out the unique rentals below, organized by county.

Brevard County

This studio cottage is a short walk from the beach and includes a cozy loft, kitchenette and an outdoor space for enjoying the Florida sunshine.

Guests who have stayed at the rental gave it a 100 percent approval rating on the location and 95 percent approval rating on the check-in process.

Since it is a studio space with only one double bed, the rental is best suited for single travelers or couples. Rates start at $55 per night, see the full listing here.

Lake County

This one is for the movie buffs. The 12-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom Ever After Estate offers guests 62 acres to enjoy.

Each of bedrooms is themed after a Hollywood hit, including "Star Wars," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Rocky." But it's unlikely you'll be doing much sleeping, since the home features an indoor theater; a game room with pool, chess and more; and a tube slide that dumps riders into a ball pit.

Venture outside and you'll find a put-put golf course, a luxurious lagoon-style pool complete with a waterslide, an outdoor kitchen and a three-person carousel.

This much prime real estate does come at a hefty cost. But since there's plenty of room, just gather up 44 of your closest friends to split the $2,025 per night price tag.

The host of this property also rents a game-themed mansion in Clermont and the Sweet Escape Resort. Find the full listing here.

Marion County

This Airbnb rental has gone country. This studio cottage, on an expansive horse farm in Ocala, has French doors that open up to rolling green pastures.

The space is furnished with a queen bed and a futon, providing space for up to three people.

Time inside can be spent watching one of the DVDs or cooking in the kitchenette. Or step outside to enjoy view and pass time at the fire pit.

Bookings start at $65 per night, and guests who've visited said the hosts were wonderful and the views were to die for. View the full listing here.

Orange County

It's hard to believe this lakeside studio is so close to downtown Orlando.

The space is in the basement and provides access to the home's pool, hot tub and dock.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom space is best suited for couples or single travelers and it should be noted that the ceilings are low, so anyone over 6 feet 3 inches tall could feel a bit crammed.

Stays start at $125 per night, and many reviewers described it as one of the best Airbnbs they've ever stayed in. Read the full listing here.

Osceola County

This townhome is a perfect place to stay during a family trip to the theme parks.

It's in a gated community 4 miles from Walt Disney World and sleeps up to eight people comfortably.

The rental includes access to the entire three-bedroom, 2.5-bath house with access to a community swimming pool and tennis courts.

Guests have said that the home is sparkling clean and had everything needed for the stay. The price starts at $79 per night. Click here to see the full listing.

Polk County

This listing proves it's not the size of the rental that matters, it's the nearly five-star rating.

It's a 7-by-18 foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom tiny house that sleeps up to four people on three beds and a pullout couch.

The tiny home is loft style and includes a kitchen, Wi-Fi and air conditioning, plus it's located lakeside near Legoland, in Winter Haven.

Stays start at $46 per night and guests who have visited said it was worth every penny. To see the full listing, click here.

Seminole County

Guests will be flying high at this airplane hangar converted into a man cave-style apartment, complete with pinball and a grill.

The loft is above an active airplane hangar and garage, so venture outside and you'll see small aircraft and classic cars being maintained. The property is also on a natural wetland, which offers kayaking and hiking opportunities.

The decor is half Americana and half dive bar with, the owner says, a little dust to fit in with the man cave vibe.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom space sleeps up to three people and starts at $75 per night. Check out the full listing here.

Sumter County

Take a step back in time with this Airbnb, in the Lake Panasoffkee area, not far from The Villages.

Guests will have access to this entire three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that's stocked with everything you need for the stay.

Nearby, there are plenty of options for shopping, boating, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.

Visits start at $79 per night, and guests say the space is comfortable and cozy. See the full listing here.

Volusia County

This studio cottage in Daytona Beach is just a short walk to the Intercoastal Waterway.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage has both inside and outside dining areas, plus a kitchenette.

For days indoors, there's a flat-screen TV and Wi-Fi, not to mention the owners are in a home on the property to help with any needs.

Guests say the home is a great value at $48 per night and is always clean. See the listing here.

To see the full list of most wished-for Airbnb rentals in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.