Drivers rescued after heavy rain causes Orange County roads to flood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded Friday afternoon to the Oakridge area where several drivers needed help after driving into flooded roads.

Units helped at least half a dozen drivers after their cars stalled out near South Orange Blossom Trail and Southland Boulevard after driving on the flooded roads, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Heavy thunderstorms brought heavy rain to Central Florida Friday causing flooding in urban areas.

The National Weather Services issued a flood advisory for Orange County until 6:15 p.m. A flood advisory means that minor flooding is occurring or expected.

Up to three inches of rain have already fallen as of Friday afternoon, according to the NWS. Additional rainfall of one half to one inch is possible over south Orlando area.

As a reminder, drivers should turn around if they cannot see the road or find an alternate route if they encounter flooding.

Periods of heavy rain and minor flooding will be possible through this weekend, all thanks to a weak tropical wave spreading across Central Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.