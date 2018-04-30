What different types of clouds mean

Floridians live by the weather, watching clouds roll in and knowing a storm is coming. There are 10 different types of clouds that can indicate a variety of weather conditions headed into the area.

Nimbostratus and stratus clouds indicate moisture is coming, or already here. Cirrus clouds usually mean it's a good time to be outside.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos explains the different types of clouds and at what elevations they can be found.

All cloud images were provided by the Florida International University Cloud Atlas.