PHOTOS, VIDEOS: EF-1 tornado rips through Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Downed power lines, trees and fences are just some of the damage that can be seen across Flagler County after a tornado ripped through the area.

National Weather Service officials said an EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 mph hit Flagler County early Saturday. Weather officials said the rotating weather system was on the ground for 19.66 miles.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office officials said Saturday morning’s storms left damage from south of Bunnell to the Gamble Rogers area of Flagler Beach.

[RELATED: Tornado knocks out power, leaves behind damage in Flagler County | Strong storms rip through Central Florida]

“A home on Trojan Way – located directly behind the White Eagle in Korona – lost its roof and had its windows blown in. Flagler County has requested the assistance of the American Red Cross to meet the needs of the household,” county officials said. “Other homes reported damage on Creek Bluff Run off John Anderson Highway. Minor to moderate damage was confirmed on Plantation Oak, Deer Run, Falling Waters, and Fairchild Oaks. Multiple damages within Flagler Beach have been reported, and are pending assessment.”

Here’s a look at some of the damage:

Damage left behind after possible tornado in Flagler County

A fence is knocked down behind White Eagle in Korona after a possible tornado in Flagler County.

Do you have photos or videos of damage from Saturday’s storms? Send them to us at web@wkmg.com.