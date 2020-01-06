EF-1 tornado touched down in Volusia during weekend storms, NWS confirms

DeLAND, Fla. – After assessing damage left behind by storms that swept through the area, the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Volusia County over the weekend.

According to the NWS Melbourne, an EF-1 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 90-100 mph, touched down at 11:25 a.m. Saturday in DeLand.

The rotating system touched down near Woodward Avenue Elementary School and ended four minutes later near Colorado and New York avenues, weather officials said.

The NWS said the tornado traveled on a continuous three-mile path and was .15 miles wide.

Several large trees toppled, branches came down, multiple power poles snapped and buildings and homes were damaged as a result of the tornado, officials said.

An EF-0 tornado also touched down in Lake County during the weekend storms, according to the NWS.

The NWS reports the tornado happened in Okahumpka at 10:30 a.m. bringing peak winds of 75 mph along a 2.31-mile path.

Approximately five mobile homes sustained significant roof damage and a large oak tree toppled over, according to the NWS.

Damages were reported from Leesburg to DeLand on Saturday after severe weather left behind destruction across Central Florida.