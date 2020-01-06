Tornado touched down in Lake County Saturday, National Weather Service says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A tornado caused significant damage to homes and property in Lake County Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

After completing a survey of the damages, the NWS said Monday it can confirm an EF-0 tornado was the cause.

According to the NWS, the tornado happened in Okahumpka at 10:30 a.m. bringing peak wins of 75 mph along a 2.31-mile path.

Approximately five mobile homes sustained significant roof damage and a large oak tree toppled over, according to the NWS.

Damages were reported from Leesburg to DeLand on Saturday after severe weather left behind destruction across Central Florida.

NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Scott Spratt said in a tweet the EF-0 tornado traveled from Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 295 to Debbie Road.