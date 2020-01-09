Do you remember? It snowed on this day in 2010 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla- – It wasn’t much, but snow, sleet and even freezing rain made their way to the Sunshine State on Jan. 9, 2010. Orlando and Daytona Beach reported trace amounts of the white stuff.

A large dip in the jet stream allowed frigid air to spill down the Florida Peninsula. The cold met up with some moisture to produce widespread, icy flakes. There were brief accumulations reported, but the snow was no match for the relatively warm Florida ground.

The chill settled in the next morning. After highs in the 30s and low 40s Jan. 9, 2010, temperatures bottomed out in the 20s on the morning of Jan. 10, 2010.

There is a drastic difference 10 years later. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s over the next seven days.