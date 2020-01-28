66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

66ºF

Weather

Caribbean 7.7 earthquake felt in South Florida

Buildings self-evacuated in downtown Miami

Tags: Weather News, Florida
South Florida feels earthquake centered south of Cuba
South Florida feels earthquake centered south of Cuba (WPLG)

MIAMI, Fla. – Buildings in South Florida were evacuated Tuesday after a powerful 7.7 earthquake hit in the Caribbean Sea shaking buildings as far as Florida’s east coast.

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake was detected between Cuba and Jamaica around 2:10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS website that tracks earthquake tremors, people reported shaking from West Palm Beach down to the keys.

News 6 partner WPLG in Miami reports eight buildings in downtown Miami were self-evacuated. No injuries or road closures have been reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake could generate waves 1 to 3 feet above normal in Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Mexico and Belize.

There is no tsunami threat for the Gulf of Mexico or the eastern U.S. from the earthquake, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.