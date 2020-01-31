Severe weather threat for South Florida ahead of the Super Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – The unsettled weather pattern that has kept most of Florida locked in the clouds will continue through the first part of the weekend.

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible around Lake Okeechobee and points south Friday evening.

The severe threat will continue to focus on South Florida Saturday, but shifts further north closer to Fort Pierce and Fort Meyers. Damaging wind will be the main threat with the highest likelihood for severe thunderstorms in the yellow shaded areas.

The strongest storms will develop along a warm front that will park itself over South Florida Friday night through Saturday afternoon. A cold front gives the Sunshine State a clean sweep heading into Sunday. Sunshine will dominate Sunday with highs in the 60s across Central Florida.