Most of Sunday afternoon dry, rain chances increase Sunday evening

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The warmth begins to surge back into Central Florida Sunday with highs climbing into the low-to-mid 80s. Most of Sunday afternoon will be dry, but by the evening, rain chances go on the increase. The wind will be much lighter Sunday.

If you are headed to the Daytona 500, most of the day and race will be dry, but rain could sneak in by the end. The Osceola County Fair and theme parks will be warm with increasing rain chances for Sunday evening as well.

Beach and Boating:

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. out at sea. The winds and waves will steadily decrease, but continue using caution. The rip current threat remains elevated at the beach.

High Temperatures

Temperatures remain warm for most of the week before another cold front arrives Thursday afternoon.