Some weather changes are headed to Orlando area this week: You ready?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday night will be cool enough for jackets, but not as cold as it has been, meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Lows will settle in the mid to upper 50s with a few clouds overhead eventually fading away.

Changes are headed to the Orlando area, with a cold front situated over Texas making its way slowly toward the Sunshine State.

Ahead of the front, the wind shifts to more of a south to southeast flow, drawing in warmer weather and a few extra clouds.

It will remain sunny in the low to mid 80s for the start of the work week, but beginning Tuesday, rain chances return. A stray shower will turn into more widespread rains Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The cold front will clear Central Florida by Wednesday night.

The rain tapers off from there, but cold air moves in quickly. For the end of the week heading into next weekend, expect highs in the mid to low 60s.

Overnight lows will be downright cold too, in the 30s and 40s.