Look Up! Supermoon, planets to dazzle Monday’s sky

ORLANDO, Fla.- – March’s full “worm” moon will be a supermoon, meaning the moon is full while also in perigee, or closest approach to Earth. Monday’s supermoon will appear to be the second-biggest full moon of the year. April’s supermoon will appear slightly bigger in the night sky. The March full moon is referred to as the worm moon because the ground begins to thaw and earthworms soon reappear for spring.

The moon will officially be full Monday during the day, but will still be super Monday evening.

Early risers Monday will be in for a bonus treat. Before sunrise, opposite of the supermoon in the western sky, will reside four planets in the east. Jupiter will be the brightest and will be in close proximity with Mars and Saturn. Mercury will be by itself and closer to the horizon.

Monday evening after sunset. Moonrise Monday evening: 7:41 p.m.

Monday morning before sunrise.

Sunrise Monday: 7:42 a.m.

Moonset Monday: 7:51 a.m.

