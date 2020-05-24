Tropical wave to bring widespread rain to Central Florida. Find out when you’ll get wet

ORLANDO, Fla.- – A tropical wave of low pressure that has been hanging out in Caribbean is expected to move into Central Florida late Sunday into Monday.

While this wave will unlikely receive a name, it will bring widespread tropical rain to the region through early Wednesday. In the outside chance this does become a depression or named storm, impacts will remain the same. The next named storm will be called Bertha.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few showers, especially south of Orlando.

Rain becomes more widespread Monday morning, and high temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 70s.

Tropical wave could bring heavy rain and localized flooding to Central Florida Monday and Tuesday.

While rain is much needed, it is never a good thing to get it all at once. About 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. In isolated cases, that amount could be doubled. A few strong storms could also be embedded in the heavy rain Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered showers will continue to be around Wednesday, especially inland, but there may be enough clearing along the coast for the astronaut launch Wednesday.

Beach Forecast

High rip current threat Sunday

A high risk of rip currents remains for the rest of Memorial Weekend.

Low tide occurs in the afternoon making this the best time to distance yourself from others with extra beach being available .