Here’s how Tropical Storm Cristobal will affect Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Cristobal will move into the middle of the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, but it’s not projected to have a direct impact on Florida.

Cristobal is on a projected path toward Louisiana, where it could make landfall late Sunday as a tropical storm.

As of early Wednesday, Cristobal was packing 60 mph winds and was mostly spinning in place near Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico.

“It will likely churn in the Bay of Campeche for the next several days before making any major moves,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Cristobal will bring overrunning cloud cover to the Orlando area and strong rip currents off Florida’s east coast in the coming days.

Increased rain chances in Central Florida, however, will come from the south and east

“Expect high rain chances for the next several days, which could lead to flooding,” Bridges said. “There’s no big risk of severe storms as the cloud cover will inhibit the severe potential.”

There’s a 60% coverage of rain Wednesday in Orlando , with a high near 86 degrees. The average high on this date is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1927.

Rain chances jump to 90% on Thursday and Friday.